SWEETWATER — The Bulldogettes brought the heat against Clyde on Thursday night at the start of the bi-distict playoff game and gave the Lady Bulldogs a reality check that the Coahoma squad was there to compete.
The Bulldogettes, who came into the match in the fourth seed, opened the competition with a win in set one (25-20) surprising the undefeated district 6-3A champions. The Lady Bulldogs went on to take the next three sets (15-25, 14-25, 18-25) and win their fifth consecutive bi-district championship.
“The way they (Bulldogettes) came out on fire, it proved to me that they understood they could hang with Clyde and not only hang with them but beat them like they did in the first set,” said CHS Head Volleyball Coach Jaime Bonner. “It’s not like any set was a blowout. We stood with them the whole time. I told them right after the game, I can’t ask anymore from them than them just playing as a team and going all out. I think they shocked some people tonight. This team is by far the best I’ve seen at Coahoma, and it’s because they work so hard, and they put their heart into it.”
Coahoma opened with Zoie Joslin on the serve line, who went on a 2-point run. Thanks to a strong back line digging out Clyde’s hard hit balls, the Bulldogettes were able to keep a couple of points ahead to take the first set.
“We knew Clyde was going to come out swinging hard,” Bonner said. “I think the girls did a good job of adjusting to them and transitioning, so we were in position to pick up a lot of balls that Clyde probably thought they put down. They did an outstanding job. I am just proud of them.”
Christian Everett led the Bulldogettes in digs getting nine out of the team total of 36. Isabella Cox tallied six. Julia Cox, Madison Rodgers and Kenzi Canales had five each.
Clyde returned for the next round of play with determination and gained an early lead for set two and three. However, the Dawgettes clawed their way back to tie by mid game before the Lady Bulldogs went on a long point run to end both sets in their favor.
In the fourth set, the Bulldogettes managed a rally once again cutting a seven-point deficit (9-16) to three (18-21) before Clyde went on a four-point run to win the match.
Coahoma ends the season 12-7 which is one of the best records in the history of the program. Bonner credits the squad’s success to her four seniors, Kenzi Canalas, Julia Cox, MaKynlee Overton, and Ashley Romero.