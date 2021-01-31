COAHOMA — The Bulldogs couldn’t find an answer to a tough Stanton team on Friday night in the second round of District 5-3A action. Coahoma lost 38-51.
Raheem Ashford had a team high of 14 points. Ryan Shifflett knocked in 10 including two 3-point goals. Isaiah Martin earned seven for the Bulldogs and Brysen Kerby chipped in five.
Next: Coahoma (4-11, 2-4) hosts Sonora on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m. The JV game begins at 6 p.m.
STANTON 51, COAHOMA 38
Stanton: 10, 12, 13, 16 -- 51
Coahoma: 6, 13, 7, 12 -- 32
Stanton — Josh Hensley 8, Aiden Galaviz 2, Arturo Salinas 5, Austin Hewtty 6, Nickoli Aguirre 1, Miguel Moreno 3, Eddie Wittenbarger 2, Tyler Benedict 13, Alex Flores 11.
Coahoma — Isaiah Martin 7, Brysen Kerby 5, Tony Hagins 2, Ryan Shifflett 10, Raheem Ashford 14.
Free Throws — Stanton 9-16, Coahoma 6-13; 3-Point Goals — Stanton 2 (Benedict, Salinas) ; Coahoma 2 (Shifflett); Fouls — Stanton 13; Coahoma 14,