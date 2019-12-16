The Bulldogs away game scheduled for this Friday in Post has been canceled.
The Post Antelopes have canceled the game to focus on their upcoming 2A Division I football state championship game. Bulldogs Head Basketball Coach Joe Mireles is searching for another opponent to fill the game.
Also please note, all CISD athletic facilities are required to be closed for five consecutive days during the Christmas holiday per UIL rules. Coahoma ISD will close all athletic facilities beginning Dec. 22-26. This means the facilities are closed for everything including games, practices or personal use.
During the holiday, the varsity Bulldogs and Bulldogettes will participate in the Mary Tatum Tournament hosted by Reagan County on Dec. 27-28.