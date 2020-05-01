Several changes have been made around the Coahoma athletics department since Chris Joslin took over the Athletic Director/Head Football Coach job almost three years ago. Joslin had found success at other schools, such as when he was the offensive coordinator of the 2017 3A state-champion Rockdale Tigers, and decided to bring his style back to West Texas.
When Joslin first took the position in late May of 2018, he knew that he would have his work cut out for him with such a compact schedule in his first summer as Head Coach.
“With it being so late, we’ve got to get busy right now meeting the coaches, trying to meet the kids as they come up and work out and getting everything in line before August gets here,” Joslin said nearly two years ago. “It’s going to be a fast summer.”
Now, two years later, Coahoma athletics and the entire state of Texas are at a standstill with one month remaining in the school year. Joslin implemented his workout schedule last summer and had a healthy turnout of student-athletes at those workouts every day. With the way things are going in the world now with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation, Joslin might have to put his workout plan on hold.
With Coahoma athletic programs like the football team and girl’s basketball team excelling on the field and court this season, it seems as though Joslin’s leadership is bringing the Bulldogs in the right direction.
“The main thing was getting the buy-in from the kids,” Joslin said. “Those seniors are the ones that really bought-in to that and got all of the kids up there. We averaged around 100 kids a day and for Coahoma, that’s a lot. We’ve got to have another summer like that if we get to come back. Those seniors are the ones that bought-in to that, got on the phone and got their teammates there.”
At the junior high and high school level this past school year, both the girls and boys athletic teams had some of the most success that those programs have had at Coahoma in quite some time. Joslin credits that to the effort that each of his dedicated student-athletes showed last summer by showing up to the school everyday ready to work.
Joslin wants not only his high school athletes participating in the summer workout program, but the junior high student-athletes as well. If that program becomes as consistently popular as it was last summer, then Coahoma will have built themselves a nice pipeline for future varsity athletes.
While the junior high student-athletes might not directly practice or play against the older students, the chance to be in the environment of the varsity players and coaches should motivate those younger players and get them used to the hard training that awaits them if they want to be successful varsity athletes.
In such an unprecedented time with no sports being currently played or practiced, Joslin is still looking forward to his team and all other Coahoma programs future potential.
“I think that now they know what to expect and what we’re expecting out of them. We’re going to do the same kind of stuff that we’ve instilled over the last year and a half. The fun thing about high school athletics is that every year, your team is different and that’s the big challenge about it. We’re looking forward to it, we have a lot of young kids that we’re excited about but we’re going to miss these seniors a ton. They’ve been great leaders but we as coaches have to not pout when we lose kids. We’ve got to continue to do what we’ve been doing and coach the kids that we have coming back.”
Joslin is prepared whether his student-athletes are able to return to workouts this summer or not. If they are allowed to get back in the weight room and back on the field for agility drills, then everything will proceed as planned. Joslin and his fellow coaches will be at every workout four-days-a-week ready to improve because he believes that if he demands that all athletes attend the workouts, there is no reason the coaches should not be there.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has had recent discussions about the return of high school sports in Texas. If players and coaches are able to get back together for their practices and workouts, then UIL has a plan to slowly reintegrate their players into the program. After not practicing or playing at full speed for months, it is a tall task for any athlete at any level to jump right back into top-speed competition.
“Every school across Texas has not had a workout since Spring Break,” Joslin said. “That’s dangerous for kids to go right back into playing after taking around five months off if that’s what it ends up being. They’re looking at laxing some rules and if they do that, we’ll adjust our schedule to get the most out of our kids and get them ready to play.”
In addition to the success that the Bulldogs had on the fields and courts this past season, Joslin also believes the summer workout program helped eliminate injuries. Without a strong summer program in the past, many student-athletes would be injured in the first few weeks of practices or games. But with the program instilled by Joslin and his assistant coaches, he believes that Coahoma cut down on those types of injuries and will continue to do so.
“The players are getting their bodies ready for a whole season,” Joslin said. “All of our kids play every sport. And so for a kid’s body to hold up for nine months worth of different activities, you’ve got to put in a lot of time in the summer.”
When, and if, Coahoma is able to return to their summer workout program, expect them to do so at 110 percent.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, email sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.