CISD Athletics has made the following schedule changes.
The Bulldogs/Bulldogettes varsity match against Grady at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum on Monday has been moved to Tuesday at Grady High School. The competition had to move because of power outages at Howard College last week.
The Greenwood Junior High basketball tournament scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 7, has been canceled since the Rangers are still in the playoffs.
The schedule for Coahoma Athletics for the following week is:
Monday
Junior High Bulldogs/Bulldogettes versus Forsan. Boys play at Forsan and girls play the Lady Buffs at home.
Tuesday
Bulldogs/Bulldogettes varsity and JV teams versus the Grady Wildcats at Lenorah. The first game begins at 4 p.m.
Thursday
The Bulldogette varsity team at the Lamesa basketball tournament.
Friday
The Bulldog varsity, JV, and freshman teams against Ozona at home.