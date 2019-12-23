Zack Schneider Passing

Coahoma's Zack Schneider gets off a pass during the Howard County Bowl on Friday, August 30, 2019.

 Tony Claxton / Claxton Photography

Coahoma Bulldogs 

9-3 Bi-district Champs

Second-most points in program history behind 1965

Defeated all three rivals in same season

Eight or more wins in a season for first time since 2003

 

District Offensive MVP: Zack Schneider-QB

1st Team Offense:

Brysen Kerby-Sophomore-RB

Braxton Chandler-Senior-WR

Sean Striegler-Junior-WR

Keegan Dobbs-Senior-OL

Jonathon Schneider-Senior-OL

1st Team Defense:

Keegan Dobbs-Senior-DE

Colin Daniels-Junior-OLB

Gaige Hill-Senior-LB

Zack Schneider-Senior-DB

2nd Team Offense:

Tony Hagins-Junior-WR

Grayson Glidewell-Junior-OL

Garrett Anderson-Senior-C

2nd Team Defense:

Alejandro Gonzales-Senior-DL

Avry Burgans-Senior-OLB

Braxton Chandler-Senior-DB

Honorable Mentions:  

Brant Gartman-Senior-DB

Kolt Redden-Junior-DE

Travis Mitchell-Senior-TE

Ky Kemper-Sophomore-DB

Patrick Gutierrez-Junior-LB

Cutter Atkins-Senior-OL

 

Forsan Buffaloes 

3-7 record

Midseason three-game winning streak 

Improved record by two wins over 2018 season

 

Newcomer of the Year: Ernesto Rivera-DE

Co-Kicker of the Year: Nolan Park-Freshman

1st Team Offense: 

Chris Mendez-Sophomore-RB

Jonathon Gabehart-Senior-WR/RB/QB

1st Team Defense: 

Cayden Morgan-Sophomore-S

Jonathon Gabehart-Senior-LB

2nd Team Offense: 

Colten Wallis-Junior-OL

Cayden Morgan-Sophomore-WR

Maverick Yanez-Sophomore-WR

2nd Team Defense: 

Colten Wallis-Junior-DL

Jake Patterson-Senior-DL

Honorable Mentions:

Jessie Vega-Junior-WR

Aulton Lira-Sophomore-OL

Ryheem Smith-Junior-WR

Charles Childress-Sophomore-OL

Mario Quintero-Junior-OL

Chaney Bahlman-Sophomore-WR

Ely Mathies-Junior-OLB

Paul Evans-Junior-OLB

Michael Stilwell-Junior-DB

Lane Smith-Sophomore-CB

Gerardo DeLaRusa-Junior-LB

Carson Carver-Junior-LB

Stephen Johnson-Junior-C

Alex Salas-Junior-DB

Felipe Erazo-Senior-DL

Domynic Alvarado-Senior-DB

Jayden Golleher-Sophomore-OL

John Brady Wright-Junior-OL

 

Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, email sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331. 

