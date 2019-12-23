Coahoma Bulldogs
9-3 Bi-district Champs
Second-most points in program history behind 1965
Defeated all three rivals in same season
Eight or more wins in a season for first time since 2003
District Offensive MVP: Zack Schneider-QB
1st Team Offense:
Brysen Kerby-Sophomore-RB
Braxton Chandler-Senior-WR
Sean Striegler-Junior-WR
Keegan Dobbs-Senior-OL
Jonathon Schneider-Senior-OL
1st Team Defense:
Keegan Dobbs-Senior-DE
Colin Daniels-Junior-OLB
Gaige Hill-Senior-LB
Zack Schneider-Senior-DB
2nd Team Offense:
Tony Hagins-Junior-WR
Grayson Glidewell-Junior-OL
Garrett Anderson-Senior-C
2nd Team Defense:
Alejandro Gonzales-Senior-DL
Avry Burgans-Senior-OLB
Braxton Chandler-Senior-DB
Honorable Mentions:
Brant Gartman-Senior-DB
Kolt Redden-Junior-DE
Travis Mitchell-Senior-TE
Ky Kemper-Sophomore-DB
Patrick Gutierrez-Junior-LB
Cutter Atkins-Senior-OL
Forsan Buffaloes
3-7 record
Midseason three-game winning streak
Improved record by two wins over 2018 season
Newcomer of the Year: Ernesto Rivera-DE
Co-Kicker of the Year: Nolan Park-Freshman
1st Team Offense:
Chris Mendez-Sophomore-RB
Jonathon Gabehart-Senior-WR/RB/QB
1st Team Defense:
Cayden Morgan-Sophomore-S
Jonathon Gabehart-Senior-LB
2nd Team Offense:
Colten Wallis-Junior-OL
Cayden Morgan-Sophomore-WR
Maverick Yanez-Sophomore-WR
2nd Team Defense:
Colten Wallis-Junior-DL
Jake Patterson-Senior-DL
Honorable Mentions:
Jessie Vega-Junior-WR
Aulton Lira-Sophomore-OL
Ryheem Smith-Junior-WR
Charles Childress-Sophomore-OL
Mario Quintero-Junior-OL
Chaney Bahlman-Sophomore-WR
Ely Mathies-Junior-OLB
Paul Evans-Junior-OLB
Michael Stilwell-Junior-DB
Lane Smith-Sophomore-CB
Gerardo DeLaRusa-Junior-LB
Carson Carver-Junior-LB
Stephen Johnson-Junior-C
Alex Salas-Junior-DB
Felipe Erazo-Senior-DL
Domynic Alvarado-Senior-DB
Jayden Golleher-Sophomore-OL
John Brady Wright-Junior-OL
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, email sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.