Earlier this year, in one of the many sports she plays and excels at, Coahoma student-athlete MaKynlee Overton broke the school shot put record.
The mark of 35’ 6” is an outstanding throw and even more impressive when you realize that Overton is only a junior. She still has an entire year to get stronger and try to make her record as untouchable as possible.
“I’m hoping (to add) quite a bit,” Overton said. “I feel like if we had been able to continue the season I would have been able to throw even farther,”
Track and Field Head Coach Mitchell Woodard also believes that she could add some solid distance to her record before her high school career is finished.
“I would say she can put another two feet on it,” Woodard said.
The initial thought was that Overton broke the record at the first meet of the year at Big Spring High School. But after further judgement it was known that she had come up just a few inches shy of the record.
Following some more practice time, the extremely competitive Overton went out to the home meet in early March and finally etched her name into the Coahoma record books with her eye-popping throw.
“I was amazed, honestly,” Overton said. “I wanted to win but I didn’t think about any records or anything and so when I broke it, it kind of caught me by surprise.”
Overton will now have her name displayed in the Coahoma weight room for her record-breaking throw. The Coahoma coaching staff celebrated her record-setting throw and Overton was ecstatic with her performance. Even though she is only a junior, Overton and all of her coaches seemed to expect this type of performance out of her.
“After the first track meet at Big Spring when she threw almost 34 feet and I saw that she could’ve put a lot more into it, I knew she was close. In practice she kept getting better everyday and I knew she was going to break it pretty soon,” Coach Steven Arista said.
There is going to be a long time away from practice now and Overton might not have a chance to pick up a shot put until next spring. Athletic Director Chris Joslin is still hoping, and planning, to have summer workouts where all of his student-athletes can come up to the school to improve their skills.
During last year’s summer workouts, in the first year of their existence, is where Woodard believes that Overton took a big step forward with her track and field throwing skills.
“She’s one heck of a competitor and she’s going to do whatever it takes to win,” Woodard said. “She always showed up to our summer workouts last year and worked hard so she’s going to do whatever it takes to win.”
Whether there are summer workouts are not this year, Overton will surely be back next year to star on and lead the Bulldogettes’ volleyball, basketball, softball and track & field teams.
She has already begun to step into those leadership roles during this past school year and has brought her skills to the next level. Next year, the ball will move through her on the court in Head Coach Jim Kinnear’s system and she is expected to be the Ace on the mound when softball starts back up next year. There is no reason to believe that she will not also excel in volleyball and in her shot put throwing.
“I feel like I’m ready and I’m excited to be able to be looked up to as the leader. I feel like I’m ready for it,” Overton said.
Overton has established herself as one of the premier athletes in the Coahoma program over the past year-plus. With still more time to grow and develop as an athlete, the sky is the limit for Overton. The Coahoma community should get prepared to start cheering for the future college choice of the star shot putter, pitcher and forward.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.