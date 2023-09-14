Coahoma's offense continues to roll, eyes now set on rival Colorado City this Friday

Coahoma's Boyd Cox taking a snap in their season opener against Forsan. Coahoma will take on Colorado City this Friday for Homecoming.

 Patrick Gonzales HERALD Sports Editor

Coming off of a tough loss to Sonora in week two, the Bulldogs were looking to bounce back big against Kermit in its first home game of the season. The Bulldogs did just that. Coahoma's offense got off to a great start and never looked back as the Bulldogs cruised to a dominating 57-31 win over the Yellowjackets.

