Desiree Yanez

Dirty Dez landing a hard body shot in her third round victory over Paulina Vargas.

 courtesy photo

BSHS graduate Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez continues to impress as she moved to 5-1 as a fighter with a third round technical submission of her opponent Paulina Vargas this past weekend for her fourth straight victory.

