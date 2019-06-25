BSHS graduate Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez continues to impress as she moved to 5-1 as a fighter with a third round technical submission of her opponent Paulina Vargas this past weekend for her fourth straight victory.
Desiree Yanez improves to 5-1 with he latest win
Special to the Herald
- Updated
Jordan Parr
