It has been almost three months since the last high school sport was played and the state of Texas is ready for their favorite teams to play ball. Summer workouts will begin on Monday for all three local high schools and you can expect each group to be hard at work and trying to improve as much as possible before the fall.
In the latest local news, the Texas Tennis Coaches Association (TTCA) has released their 2020 All-State Academic Teams. The Forsan Buffaloes were in the midst of a very strong overall season from their tennis team and a handful of athletes from the team weren named to the Tennis All-State Academic Teams.
To be able to qualify for a spot on the All-State Academic team, the student must have achieved a 92-or-higher grade-point average during the entire school year.
Forsan’s Jonathon Gabehart was named to the list and also excelled during his time on the court and not only in the classroom. Gabehart is also a very strong athlete in every other sport that he played while suiting up in those black and white uniforms. In addition to the TTCA All-Academic Team, Gabehart was also named to the First Team All-Academic football team and basketball team during his last year as a Buffalo. The senior will now be moving on to his next destination: college in the fall.
Hunter Carter was also named to the list along with Ty Moorman. After being named to the THSCA Second Team All-Academic last month, coaches from around the state decided they should be included in TTCA’s All-Academic team as well. It is a huge accomplishment to be recognized at all and shows the entire state how hard each one of these student-athletes worked hard both at their respective sports and in the classroom.
Finally, the female duo of Mallory Ezell and Madison Smith were also named to the TTCA All-Academic Team. Both girls were off to a strong start to their 2020 season but it was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was likely that if those two girls were at a meet, they would likely be heading home with a Top 3 finish.
This entire group’s skill on the tennis court almost matches their skill in the classroom and they truly define what it means to be a student-athlete. They each were top-notch tennis players and also earning high grades in their classes that earned them the recognition throughout the entire state of Texas.
It is a great accomplishment for everyone involved. Forsan tennis Head Coach Seth Johnson is very proud of his student-athletes and even tweeted out his excitement about the five athletes named to an All-State Academic Team.
“Way to get it done on and off the court,” Johnson said in the tweet.
Even when their spring sport was taken away from them, these student-athletes finished out the year strong and should be praised for their accomplishments during such a unique and trying time.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.