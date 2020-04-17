The Howard Hawks baseball team finished the 2009 season with a record-setting 63-1 record that ended with a national title. That season included a 57-game win streak and was filled with future NCAA Division I talent.
Current Oakland Athletics pitcher Burch Smith was a freshman on that team and was only one of the stars to make-up the roster. Former Texas A&M Aggie Andrew Collazo delivered a long home run in the title game and also sealed the win with a two-out, two-run single in extra innings.
Britt Smith was the Head Coach of the Hawks during that season as he led arguably the greatest junior college baseball program of all time. Smith would finish his Howard career with a 552-202 record over 13 seasons before he left the program in 2016.
Howard was tied with Santa Fe 3-3 for four innings when, heading into the top of the ninth with two outs, Collazo blasted a home run that gave the Hawks a 4-3 lead.
Santa Fe sent the game into extra innings and Howard was able to close the game out.
The Hawks loaded the bases in the top of the 10th inning and Collazo, the tournament's best defensive player, hit that single that brought the winning runs home.
Santa Fe was able to get two runners on in the bottom of the 10th inning before Howard's Will Calhoun shut the door on the Saints to complete the dominating championship season.