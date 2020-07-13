Former Howard Hawk basketball player Tucson Redding is taking his talents to Miami.
No, not that Miami.
Following a couple of weeks without a commitment decision from a former Hawk athlete, Redding has recently announced his decision to play his sophomore season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO A&M College).
Redding was the starting point guard for the Hawks throughout the majority of the 2019-20 season and had some big games. In fact, he finished second on the team in points per game (13.2) and was the team leader in assists per game (4.0).
Redding scored in double-digits in nine out of the last 12 games for the Hawks last season. Early in the year, he dropped his season-high 30 points and showed off his ability to take over any given game. He failed to meet the double-digit points marker only eight times during the long season and was consistently one of the strongest shooters for Howard.
In his announcement, Redding posted on his personal Twitter page a picture of him silhouetted by his new team’s logo and with the simple message of that he is moving on to the “Next Chapter”.
The Aurora, Colorado, native joins a large group of Howard players from the 2019-20 season to move on to their next school. Following a season where the Hawks had one of the deepest backcourts in the Western Junior College Athletic Association (WJCAC), there will now be a completely new set of players to run Head Coach Scott Raines’ system.
“We’ve been high on Tucson all year,” Raines said after a breakout game from Redding last season.
Now, Redding will certainly step right into his new environment and compete for a job in the starting lineup. He has the ability to distribute the ball and the ability to score from all over the court. Redding is no slouch on defense either as he uses his speed to consistently come up with steals or his vertical jumping skills to come up with blocks near the rim. The versatility that he has displayed over the past year surely caught the eye of his new head coach.
NEO A&M plays in NJCAA Region 2 at the Divison I level and finished with an outstanding 25-7 record last season. Redding will have a chance to start at point guard from Day One with the departure of the Golden Norsemen’s starting point guard from last season.
Redding had a great one season in Big Spring, even with the season not ending the way they would have hoped. Now, he will head to take on his next challenge in Oklahoma.
It is time flip the page. It is time to start the next chapter.
Shawn Moran is the sports writer at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.