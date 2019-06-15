Forsan Baseball standouts Jordan Enriquez and Dylon Kligora will play in the GWTBCA 2A-3A All-Star game at Lubbock Cooper today at 2 p.m.
- Jordan Parr
- Updated
Jordan Parr
