At 1:30 in the Forsan HS gym, Kobe Richardson will sign his letter of intent to play college basketball for the Howard Hawks. Please come out and support Kobe and his family as he takes the next step in his basketball career.
Forsan basketball star Kobe Richardson to sign letter of intent with Howard College
- Jordan Parr
- Updated
Jordan Parr
