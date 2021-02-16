Forsan Lady Buffs win Bi-District Playoff game
Dustin Pope
The Forsan Lady Buffaloes Basketball team Traveled to Andrews this Saturday, Feb. 13, to take on the Wink Wildcats in a Bi-District Playoff game. It was a challenging game, and the Lady Buffs came out on top 39
to 36.
After a few days filled with uncertainty due to the weather, both teams made it safely to Andrews to Battle it out in this ever-important playoff game. The Lady Buffalos had already had a win against the Wildcats earlier in the year by a score of 52 to 36. This game played out much differently.
As the first Period tipped off, both teams struggled to find the basket for the first couple of minutes.
After giving up a slight early lead, the lady Buffs went on a seven to two-run to close out the first Period finishing with a score of eleven to eight.
To start the second, both teams began to find their bearings both Defensively and with the offense. As Forsan and Wink, both began to get into a rhythm. The Wink Wildcats were able to cut the score down to two at a very competitive end of the first half. Wink cut the score to 21 to 19.
The second half kicked off with the Lady Buffalos clinging to a mere two-point lead. Forsan took an early lead to start the third Stanza, but The lady Wildcats would not go away. Wink closed out the third Period with an eight to zero run closing the gap to one by a score of 27 to 26.
You could tell both teams felt they had a shot at winning this game heading into the final period. Both teams went back and forth in an exhilarating end of the game. Both groups showed why they were in the playoffs as they traded shot for a shot coming down to the end. The lady Wildcats were able to close the gap to one on multiple occasions, but the lady Buffalos would not give up. With 2.6 seconds left, Riley Evans was fouled and went to the free-throw line needing to sink the two shots to increase the lead to three. Evans must have ice flowing through her veins because the pressure never affected her as she made both free throws making the lead three. With only 2.6 seconds left, The Wink Wildcats heaved a desperation shot that came up short—ensuring the Forsan Buffalos moving on to the next round of the playoffs. The team was lead by Riley Evans, who had fourteen points, including the two crucial free throws. Taryn Spivey chipped in nine points of her own to help the Lady Buffalos move on in the playoffs tournament. The Forsan Lady Basketball team will take on the Sundown Roughnecks in the next round of the playoffs. The time and place have yet to be determined at the time of writing this article.
