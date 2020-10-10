Forsan jumped out to an early lead on Friday night and never looked back on their way to a 43-6 victory over the Colorado City Wolves. Quarterback Major Stockton accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) and the Buffalo defense controlled the line of scrimmage for all four quarters in Forsan’s district opener.
“We’re just glad to be back out here. We had a great week of practice this week and the guys were just itching to get back out here,” Head Football Coach Jason Phillips said.
Sawyer Stallings also stepped in at quarterback and accounted for two touchdowns of his own (one passing, one rushing). Forsan was moving the ball well all night long with their heavy rushing attack, with the offensive line giving running backs Nate Hernandez and Chris Mendez huge holes to run through.
The defense was powered by the front seven with Colten Wallis and Ernesto Rivera showing up time and time again in the backfield. Phillips was thrilled with their production on Friday night and knows that is the kind of performance that it will take to win the district.
“Our front seven is really good,” Phillips said. “They just get after it and they’re tough to do anything against.”
There are still some adjustments that need to be made and there will need to be more focus on blocking outside the hash marks. There were three touchdowns that were called back on Friday night because of Buffalo holding penalties. Phillips knows that while those things happen, his team needs to cut back on them during the district schedule.
“With the games we have remaining, we need to turn that stat around,” Phillips said.
Forsan (3-2, 1-0) will host the Anson Tigers (3-1, 1-0) next Friday night in their second district game of the season.
