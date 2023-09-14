Like in previous years, this year's “Battle of the Buffaloes” did not disappoint. Forsan and Stanton collided last Friday and played a tough, physical football game. Both teams were entering the matchup having to rely on their respective and effective running game, however both teams equally did a good job of not giving up the big running plays.
spotlight
Forsan settling into it's passing game, eyes homecoming win over McCamey
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Meet CHS Homecoming Court
- Steers seeking balance ahead of showdown with Sweetwater
- Coahoma's offense continues to roll, eyes now set on rival Colorado City this Friday
- Forsan settling into it's passing game, eyes homecoming win over McCamey
- CROSSROADS VOLLEYBALL: Coahoma netters nab win over Kermit, Forsan falls to Merkel in five sets
- Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for October
- Monday’s 9/11 memorial had a good turnout
- Big Spring Herald Male Athlete of the Week – Sept 12
Online Poll
Big Spring Herald Female Athlete of the Week – Sept. 12
Here are the nominees for this week's female Athlete of the Week
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring Herald Male Athlete of the Week – Sept 12
- Big Spring Herald Female Athlete of the Week – Sept. 12
- BIG SPRING HERALD ATHLETE’S OF THE WEEK
- Three dead, three injured in Andrews County accident
- Coahoma's Austin Perkins named Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 3A
- Perkins, Bowlin named Big Spring Herald's Week 1 Football Players of the Week
- Blowout at the Bunker Drag Race and Car Show drew large crowd
- Forsan settling into it's passing game, eyes homecoming win over McCamey
- Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Dawson County
- CROSSROADS VOLLEYBALL: Coahoma netters nab win over Kermit, Forsan falls to Merkel in five sets
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.