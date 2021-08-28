Football has officially kicked off in Howard County.
After falling short the last two years, Forsan took the win against Coahoma at the Howard County Bowl.
Both teams went full force and brought the drive to the field, but in the end, the Buffaloes claimed the W with a final score of 35-14.
While the Buffaloes took the win in the football field, the scholarship recipients were the real winners. As always, besides a good game of football, supporting Howard County kids in the next step of their educational journey is the main focus of the event.
Congratulations to those who received scholarships this year and way to go to the Buffaloes.