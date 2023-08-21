FORSAN – Forsan played it's final scrimmage against a tough and physical Roscoe team Thursday evening and walked away with a lot of positives than negatives. The scrimmage served as a final prep for the Buffaloes as they head into a week one matchup against rival Coahoma next Friday in the 10th Annual Howard County Bowl.
Forsan wraps up final scrimmage, set for big rivalry game against Coahoma
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Editor
