FORSAN – Just like in their first meeting, the Forsan Lady Buffaloes put up 15 runs against Tahoka again this past Friday. However, this time around the Lady Buffs did not give up a single run as Forsan walked away with a 15-0 run rule win over the Lady Bulldogs.
spotlight
FOURTH SHUTOUT – Lady Buffs record fourth district shutout with 15-0 win over Tahoka
Tags
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- CLOSE GAME – Steers fall short in 2-1 loss to Snyder
- EARLY LEAD – Borden County's early lead results in a 10-0 run rule win over Buffaloes
- FOURTH SHUTOUT – Lady Buffs record fourth district shutout with 15-0 win over Tahoka
- News-in-Brief
- On the road to recovery Harold Raney recovering from stab wound in local rehab center
- Big Spring UIL Academic team dominates meet
- Jody Nix to be inducted into the The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame 2023
- Awarding bravery in the face of danger – Big Spring YMCA First Responders receive Hero Award
Most Popular
Articles
- 118th District Grand Jury hands down 22 felony indictments
- Awarding bravery in the face of danger – Big Spring YMCA First Responders receive Hero Award
- On the road to recovery Harold Raney recovering from stab wound in local rehab center
- Jody Nix to be inducted into the The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame 2023
- Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Sylvester, Texas
- Big Spring UIL Academic team dominates meet
- Man stabbed in downtown Big Spring
- Cars and Stars successful in raising funds
- News-in-Brief
- Coahoma ISD issues statement on ‘23-’24 four-day calendar
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Vehicle
- Condition: Used
- Color: Silver
2019 Toyoto Sienna Van, 57130 mi. Very good condition. 8 …