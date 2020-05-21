Even with the coronavirus pandemic, recruiting season is still in full swing and the Howard Hawks have been adding athletes to their future rosters left and right. This is a good sign for Howard because the group of coaches currently at the helm are having no trouble persuading young athletes to make the next stop of their athletic lives the city of Big Spring and Howard College.
This week, the Howard Lady Hawks basketball program has added two more recruits to their 2020-21 roster. At this time, with only two returning players, the Lady Hawks have added a near handful of fresh legs and mindsets to the program.
Daniela Perdomo is a forward from Manvel, Texas that played at Manvel High School. She will now he making the almost eight-hour trip from south Houston to her new home in Big Spring. The versatile 5-foot-8 has plenty of talent and should find herself in the consistent player rotation each game.
“She can shoot the three from very deep, she’s a smart kid with a very high basketball IQ and is athletic as well,” Lady Hawks assistant coach Meesha Wade said. “She can even post up smaller guards and is just an all-around player who can either play inside or outside.”
In keeping with the times, Perdomo announced her decision through her social media platforms and seems prepared to take the junior college route and ready the next step in her basketball journey.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to continue doing what I love and for helping me be patient with the process,” Perdomo wrote in a post to her Twitter. “I would love to thank my parents and sister for pushing, supporting, and guiding me to play this amazing game. Thank you to all the coaches through my process that have helped me develop into the player I am today and to the other coaches that saw potential in me and recruited me as well. And last but not least, I’d love to thank my friends, teammates and family that have also supported me and never allowed me to give up. I truly appreciate it. But I am so happy and blessed to say that I have committed to Howard College to continue my athletic and academic career!”
Posts like these have become commonplace in today’s world and it has started to help paint a picture of what the Lady Hawks roster will look like next year.
The other commit was Sheridan Gamble from Waco. Gamble is also a forward who can play either the ‘3’ or the ‘4’ and will look to be an instant contributor in Coach Earl Diddle’s system. The 5-foot-10 Gamble will help add some much-needed size and rebounding ability to the Lady Hawks roster. Gamble played at University High School and while the team underwhelmed during her time there, her skills on the court were enough to attract college coaches to her games.
“She’s a great energy kid, she’s pretty long, athletic,” Wade said. “She can shoot the midrange pretty well and finishes well around the basket. She’s very active on defense and rebounds the ball very well.”
The 2020-21 Howard Lady Hawks roster is starting to take shape and the amount of versatility that Diddle is adding has been impressive. The Lady Hawks now have four official commits for next year’s squad and the Howard coaching staff is ready to get all of those new student-athletes on campus and on the court together.
After last year’s disappointing season, Diddle and Wade are trying to put it in the rear view as quickly as possible. They are also building their team around players from Texas and have, so far, not gained any commits from out-of-state. That is not a negative thing but compared to the past, and with the coronavirus causing recruiting visits to be canceled or made virtual, it is out of character for the Lady Hawks program to not recruit out-of-state.
The Lady Hawks roster now sits at six players and more are sure to be coming. Diddle has been hard at work on the recruiting trail and that will not stop until he is satisfied with the group he has assembled.
At the end of the day, Howard athletics added two new recruits and are continuing to show how the virus has not slowed down the recruiting prowess of each of their talented coaches and recruiters.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.