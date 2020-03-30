After one season on the Howard Hawks basketball team, sharpshooting point guard Dominik Fragala was offered a scholarship to extend his playing career at Delaware State University.
Fragala performed well on the offensive end during his time on the court this past season. He was limited to 14 games and five games started because of a litany of injuries but was always able to display his impressive shooting from beyond the arc when on the court.
The former Niagara Purple Eagle shot 45.0 percent from the field and and an excellent 41.4 percent from the three-point line. He averaged 10.5 points per game which was good enough for third on the roster behind future NCAA commit Eric Reed Jr. and freshman Tucson Redding.
The Chantilly, Virginia, native has a while to make his commitment decision and may be waiting for more offers to come in. If Fragala decides to attend Delaware State, he will be making a return to the east coast where he grew up and spent one season at Niagara University (NY).
While he was there, Fragala shot 26-of-67 (.388) from the field and 15-of-46 (.326) from three. He averaged 2.9 points as a redshirt freshman there and was not really able to show his offensive prowess until he got more time on the court at Howard.
Hawks coach Scott Raines and the rest of the Howard coaching staff knew what they had in the three-point specialist and he was often in the game when a bucket was needed.
Delaware State was in the midst of a disappointing 6-26 season before the Coronavirus pandemic cut short the NCAA season. The Hornets play at the NCAA Division I level in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and have not won the conference tournament since 2005.
Fragala would add a solid ball-handling guard to the Hornets with the potential to score double-digits on every night if given the minutes. While Fragala might have been a tad too reliant on the long-range shot during his one season at Howard, he also has the ability to develop into a guard that can drive the lane and get creative with his layup package close to the basket.
Fragala will have some time to make his decision and could end up the second Hawk from the 2019 roster to continue his basketball career at the NCAA level next season.
Since Fragala was offered a scholarship in the past few days, it is still possible more Hawks will receive offers as well. In this uncertain time of sports, stay tuned for Fragala’s decision in the coming weeks.
