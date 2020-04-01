Following a productive two seasons in Big Spring at Howard College, Lady Hawks guard/forward Jazzeem Bethea has committed to continuing her basketball career at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB).
“We’re extremely happy for her,” Lady Hawks coach Earl Diddle said. “I thought she had a pretty good year. There were times where I thought she played really well and I think it was enough to get her a Division I scholarship.”
The lengthy Bethea was the team leader for Howard during the disappointing 2019-20 season for the Lady Hawks. She was the only Howard player that started in all 29 games this past season and the sophomore averaged 27.2 minutes played per game.
Bethea is a highly-active player that makes her difference mainly on the defensive side of the ball with her quick reaction time that allows her to make steals and consistently block shots. The Seattle native led the Lady Hawks with an average of 1.5 steals per game and she will need to continue her high-energy style of play at the next level.
Diddle is close friends with Bethea’s new head coach, Dawn Brown, and relayed what intrigues the Lady Golden Lions coaching staff so much about the JUCO standout.
“Her athleticism, her energy, and her ability to constantly try to get better. She does love the game and she loves being on a team and I think that’s why she’s a very good teammate,” Diddle said.
The two-year starter at Howard also led the team in rebounds per game (5.1) and was near the top of the charts in assists per game (1.3) as well. Bethea averaged 7.7 points per game and scored in double-digits a total of five times this past season. The most points that she scored in a single game was when she put on a clinic at Eastern Arizona and notched 18 points on a sky-high 62.5 field goal percentage.
Even though Bethea put together a strong enough career while at Howard to gain recognition from schools that were recruiting her, the soon-to-be junior must improve her consistency on the offensive end. She was not the highest scorer on the Lady Hawks and also went through stretches during games where she could not get a shot to fall.
Bethea had low shooting percentages all-around during her sophomore campaign but never seemed to lose confidence in her game. Even with her being one of the team's highest scorers, she had a low field goal percentage (28.9), three-point percentage (12.5), and free throw percentage (67.4). The future Lady Golden Lion always made up for her inconsistency on offense with a high motor and ability to out-muscle and out-rebound her opponents.
Next fall, Bethea will be suiting up in the black and gold for UAPB under second year head coach Dawn Brown. Their 2019-20 season ended with a big loss to No. 2-ranked Texas Southern in the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) tournament and the Lady Golden Lions finished their first season under the tutelage of Brown with a 7-22 record.
“They press all over the floor so they’ve got big numbers and play up to 10-12 people and I feel like that fits her style,” Diddle said. “I think she probably needs to be in a full-court game.”
While UAPB participates in the FCS subdivision of NCAA Division I athletics, they do fill their schedule against Division I powerhouses such as Tennessee and Texas Tech. With several games each year against some of the top-level college competition in the country, Bethea will be able to see just how she fares against some of the top NCAA women basketball players in the nation.
Unsurprisingly, another Howard athlete will be moving onto the next level after another successful run as a Lady Hawk.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.