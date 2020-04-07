A few days ago, Howard women's basketball star Jazzeem Bethea announced her commitment to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. But if you knew Bethea, then you would know that the journey that finally landed her at a Division I program began on a basketball court in Seattle almost 10 years ago.
Bethea moved to Seattle from Minnesota when she was in the sixth grade and immediately fell in love with the sport because it gave her a sense of camaraderie and connection with her new community. She dedicated a lot of time to improving her game over the next couple of years and was an impressive all-around player and scorer while at Cleveland High School in Seattle. The best part about her game was that she still had plenty of room to grow after picking up the sport later than most college-level talents do.
“I told myself I was going to play basketball because it was the only thing that was going to be the same no matter what. If I was to move anwhere in the world, basketball would still be the same. So, I play for the consistency,” Bethea said.
The next challenge for Bethea upon her graduation from high school in 2018 was a one-year pitstop at Eastern Arizona College. The Lady Gila Monsters were a competitive bunch and Bethea was able to step right in and contribute as a freshman. After being the highest-scorer on her high school squad, the 5-foot-9 guard notched 10 double-digit point performances during her one season in NJCAA Region 1.
She started 16 out of the 27 games that she played in and averaged 7.8 points per game while playing in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC). Bethea also contributed 3.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 assists per game, and 1.0 steal per game to the Lady Gila Monsters 18-13 record in the 2018-19 season.
Following her productive freshman season in Thatcher, Arizona, longtime Howard coach Earl Diddle persuaded the Seattle native to uproot herself to a new place that she has never lived for the second time in two years to play for the Lady Hawks.
“It was the perfect amount of exposure for me,” Bethea said. “Coming out of such a big high school and being such a big recruit, it was the perfect slowed-down, undercover kind of place that I needed to just grow as an athlete.”
Upon her arrival in Big Spring, Bethea immediately became one of the most talented players on the roster. Her hard-driving approach to the basket and high-energy play on defense made her a fan favorite and the focal point of opposing team's game-plans.
At the winter break point of the 2019-20 season, four members of the Lady Hawks decided to leave the program and left the team shorthanded for the remainder of the season. At the end of the season, the Lady Hawks were lucky to have two players coming off the bench and Bethea was forced to play a high amount of minutes consistently against top-level conference competition.
Howard finished the past season with an underwhelming 7-22 record that several around the program have described as being a “crazy” year. But even with the disappointing season from the Lady Hawks that included a seven-game losing streak through the entire month of January, Bethea was still able to keep her head up high and put enough solid film on tape to catch the attention of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff program.
“It was a tough year,” Bethea said. “To stay above water and to stay afloat was just to remember why I was there. The sport of basketball comes with all sorts of tribulations and triumphs and I just had to keep in mind that, ‘Yes, this sucks. But this is not normal.’ It isn’t normal to be a part of a team that has so many girls leave. I just knew that no matter the wins or losses, it’s just basketball.”
Through all of her trials and tribulations, Bethea has finally wound up where she has wanted to since she was in the seventh grade. While her stat sheet was not the prettiest during her one season at Howard due to a lack of playmakers on the team, her level of effort never wavered and she was able to catch the eye of an up-and-coming Division I women's basketball program. “We’re extremely happy for her,” Lady Hawks coach Earl Diddle said. “I thought she had a pretty good year. There were times where I thought she played really well and I think it was enough to get her a Division I scholarship.”
Lady Golden Lions coach Dawn Moore will be entering her second season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and is building up her roster in her own vision. One of the biggest selling points that got Bethea to commit to the Lady Golden Lions was the opportunity to be an important building-block piece that would be vital to the future of the program.
“I value being molded into a program and not necessarily the program being molded around me,” Bethea said. “To go to a program that is still putting the pieces together is extremely exciting to me. To be incorporated from the beginning rather than trying to fit in is something that I found super important and it’s a change from what I’ve been used to.”
Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays an aggressive style of defense and like to keep their rotation deep with fresh legs always on the court. Bethea should be able to step into a role immediately in their system and will move to frustrating her new rivals in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
What has Bethea been doing to prepare herself for the increase in skill level?
“The Division I level has way more committed girls and the competition is definitely there,” Bethea said. “Girls just want to be there and they know what’s at-risk and they know what’s at-stake. I’m just going to be happy to be a part of somethingwith a group of girls and help them get to where they want to be.”
No matter what, Bethea will bring her tremendous work ethic and love for the game with her to Pine Bluff. She plans to major in journalism and perform well enough on the court to possibly extend her playing career even beyond college. For now, her goal will be to impress Coach Brown enough to earn her minutes on the court. After picking up a basketball in middle school and deciding that she would use that ball to shape her future, Bethea has worked tirelessly to earn a Division I scholarship.
Mission accomplished.
Bethea's basketball journey has brought her to this point and she is just getting started.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, email sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.