The Big Spring Lady Steers capped off the Crossroads Tournament on Saturday with a pair of wins over the Hawley Bearcats (3-2) and Wall Hawks (7-0).
“We needed a couple of wins just to start feeling better,” Lady Steers manager Chelsey Jordan said. “Our team just needs that energy and the confidence so it feels good to have that right now.”
After a slow start against Hawley, the Lady Steers were facing a 2-0 deficit and needed an offensive spark. After a trio of walks and a single by pitcher Kalyn Whitehead, catcher Kylee Lynch and shortstop Sarah Wood hit back to back RBI singles. The strong half-inning at the plate for the Lady Steers helped put them in the lead for good.
Whitehead was a force on the mound after starting off the game by allowing two first inning runs. She had two strikeouts in the game and retired eight straight batters from the second through fourth innings. The sophomore pitcher/outfielder also went 2-for-3 at the plate and crossed home plate for one run.
“Kalyn got better every inning,” Jordan said. “She started throwing her changeup more and it was dirty. No one was touching it. Kalyn is a good outfielder and is learning to be a great pitcher.”
Big Spring stayed hot going into their second game of the day. Matched up against Wall, the Lady Steers quickly jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning that they would never relinquish.
Brinly Watkins led off the game with a double that had Big Spring already in scoring position. A few batters later, second baseman Vanessa Viasana rocketed an RBI triple to the outfield that brought home three runs.
Viasana also stole home plate in the same inning and helped the Lady Steers build a four-run lead early in the game. The second baseman would finish the game 3-for-3 with four RBI, five stolen bases, and two runs scored.
On the mound, Watkins started her game with four straight strikeouts. She would go on to send six of the first eight Lady Hawk batters back to the dugout with a strikeout on their stat sheet. Watkins did not allow a runner to advance past second base in the entire game. She would finish the game with seven strikeouts and zero runs scored against her.
“She’s that dynamic player that you want out there going up to bat when you’re in a sticky situation,” Jordan said. “Pitching-wise, she’s our most consistent. If I need a strike, I’m putting Brinly in.”
After starting out the season with a rough 2-10 record, the Lady Steers finished their home tournament (held at Coahoma and Forsan) by going 5-1. After an extremely busy start to the season, Big Spring is currently 7-11 and trending in the right direction.
With a game against Frenship looming before getting into the district part of their schedule, the Lady Steers will look to build on the momentum they created this past weekend. With a great performance against a tough district rival such as Hawley, the Lady Steers should have an increased collective confidence when they return from spring break.
UP NEXT: The Lady Steers varsity and JV will travel to Frenship on Friday to take on the Lady Tigers (5:00/7:00)
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.