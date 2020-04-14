The Midland Reporter-Telegram named its postseason high school boys basketball team recently and there are a couple of Big Spring and Howard County connections.
Big Spring’s Kyler Seymore was named to the first team after an outstanding junior season on the court. Seymore was the District 5-4A Offensive MVP for his work on that side of the court and he finished the season averaging 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and two assists per game.
The guard has a smooth shot that is hard to defend and he will certainly be refining his game over the next few months to come back better than ever for his senior season.
Coach Kris Hise knows what he has in his star player and is not shy about running the offense through him. Next season, Seymore will be the undisputed senior captain of the team and he has the potential to improve even more. The talented high jumper might not have basketball in his future plans beyond high school as of right now, but a strong senior season could change all of that.
On the MRT second team was Forsan’s Zane Riffe. The lengthy forward had a tremendous past season and without him, the Buffaloes probably would have not won many games. He was the Forsan leading scorer and rebounder in mostly every game from this last season and his impact on the game was noticeable every time he stepped onto the hardwood.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 11.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game to finish out his high school career averaging a double-double. He was also a force on the defensive side of the ball as he snatched 2.3 steals per game and swatted away 1.5 shots per game.
“We wouldn’t have won many games this past year if it weren’t for Zane,” Forsan Coach Cory Richardson said.
The Forsan basketball program will surely miss Riffe next year but will try to replicate his effort and skills as best as they can on the court. Even with his injury history, Riffe was the focal point of the opposing team’s game-plan almost every game. Although he was double-teamed a lot during the second half of the season, Riffe was still able to make a big impact on the offensive side of the ball.
Coahoma’s Zack Schneider also made the second-team after his senior season. The multi-sport athlete averaged 13.0 points per game this past season and was often the only Bulldogs player that could get anything going offensively. The big man was a force on defense as well, swatting away two shots per game on average and grabbing eight rebounds per game.
Schneider seemed to shine brightest during the regular season tournaments as he was named to two All-Tournament teams this year. He will be playing football next year at Hardin-Simmons and is sure to leave the hardwood behind following his great last season at Coahoma.
There were also two local players who made the Honorable Mentions part of the list: Big Soring’s Abel Clark and Coahoma’s Gaige Hill.
Clark referred to himself as the “trash man” for all of the dirty work he did underneath the basket and he was recognized for his hard work by the MRT. The senior center averaged eight points per game along with eight rebounds per game and was also a distributor on the offensive end averaging four assists per contest.
Hill was a three-point specialist who averaged 10.0 points per game and was often one of the Bulldogs’ leading scorers. Whenever Coahoma seemed to need a basket, Hill was often the player that delivered. Coahoma will be losing their top two players before next season to graduation and hopefully the underclassmen learned enough from Hill to step in and do a solid job.
All of these players deserved all of the postseason recognition that came their way. They all put together outstanding 2019-20 seasons and improved on the court. Seymore is the only player that will return next season and the entire city of Big Spring is excited to see what he brings to the court next season.
For now, the area should celebrate these players and all that they have accomplished during their high school athletic careers.
