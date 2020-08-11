The Big Spring Steers are in the midst of their first week back on the field and things are progressing nicely for the third-place district finishers from last season.
Players have been flying around the field trying to make plays and have been taking the coaching well. Heading into his fourth year as Head Coach of the Steers, Cannon McWilliams believes that this year’s team is the fastest and most physical that he has had during his time at Big Spring.
“This is my fourth year and this is the first year that I’ve come out and thought, ‘We need to be careful’,” McWilliams said. “Because they are getting physical. We don’t want our JV guys injured and we like to go best against best. It’s a good thing for our defense. It’s exciting to see as far as when we’re going to play somebody else.”
During an offense versus defense drill near the end of the practice session, the Varsity defense was on the field and putting together what they learned on the field throughout Thursday’s practice. In this time, projected starting cornerback Kaegen Mitchell intercepted two passes and even returned one to the end zone.
“Go get him!” Coach McWilliams could be heard yelling at the rest of his defense before they all swarmed around Mitchell to celebrate his outstanding defensive play.
“We’re still kind of hesitant at times to go and celebrate a good play,” McWilliams said. “Especially when something like that happens on defense that would give our offense back the ball. Or, like he did, going all the way and scoring. That’s awesome and we need to celebrate the big plays.”
The Big Spring defense has a ton of speed, size and versatility this season. With two more full weeks of practice before their scrimmage, their is still plenty of time to grow together and improve on their progress.
Shawn Moran is the sports writer at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, e-mail sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.