By SHAWN MORAN
Herald Sportswriter
ABILENE — The Big Spring Steers (17-17, 2-6) were no match for the Burkburnett Bulldogs (23-9, 7-1) in their opening round bi-district playoff meeting on Tuesday night. Burkburnett jumped out to an early double-digit lead and never looked back en route to a 82-54 shellacking of the Steers.
“I was proud of them,” Steers coach Kris Hise said. “They’re a little bit better at the same style that we like to play but overall, I thought we played pretty good basketball today.”
Big Spring put up a valiant effort throughout the entire course of the game but were unable to consistently stop the cast of impressive Burkburnett shooters.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-0 lead before a Zephaniah Nelson three jumpstarted the scoring for Big Spring. Players who came off the bench scored half of the Steers’ first quarter points and Big Spring trailed 22-12 going into the second.
Big Spring had trouble driving the lane and would make only one trip to the free-throw line in the entire first half. Burkburnett’s front-court size was tough to contain and the Bulldogs grabbed a ton of offensive rebounds for second-chance opportunities. A barrage of made shots from long-range came from the Bulldogs in the second quarter and they outscored the Steers 25-10 going into halftime.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the net,” Hise said.
While the score may not show it, the Steers played hard defensively and had nothing to lose in the second half. The Steers went on a short run in the third quarter that had the Big Spring fans getting louder and louder as the Burkburnett lead continued to be trimmed. But after that short run, the Bulldogs went on one of their own and made it a 30-point game going into the fourth quarter.
Big Spring was trailing 66-36 with eight minutes left in their season when some younger guys started to get some big game experience.
“It gets us ready for the next year,” Hise said. “That was kind of the goal in the fourth quarter was getting some guys some experience.”
Guard Chris Martinez came off the bench and made a team-high three shots from beyond the arc for the Steers. Martinez has not had much playing time this season but made the most of it during his time on the hardwood on Tuesday night.
Four of the five Burkburnett starters finished the game with double-digit points scored. Starting guard T.J. Newton led the Bulldogs with 16 points and he was a key player in closing out the Steers in the second half.
Big Spring was led in scoring by Kyler Seymore, who notched 14 points on 22 shots. The Burkburnett defense made it a key to double-team Seymore and force him into rushed shots.
The Steers had their highest-scoring quarter of the game in the fourth when they collected 18 points but it was not enough. The Bulldogs continued to score and ran away with a 28-point victory in the first round of the postseason.
“We’ll get ready and see if we can match what they (Burkburnett) do,” Hise said.
The Steers will have an offseason filled with scrimmages and chances to get better as a team. Hise fully expects his players to keep practicing and will look forward to taking the next step with the group of guys that will comprise the roster next season.
UP NEXT: Offseason.
Shawn Moran is the sportswriter at the Big Spring Herald. To contact him, email sports@bigspringherald.com or call 432-263-7331.