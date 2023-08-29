PAMPA, TX – Everything was going the Steers way in the first half of the game against Pampa in their season opener this past Friday. The second half not so much as the Harvesters rallied back for a 35-25 win.
Steers stumble in second half, Harvesters rally back for win
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Editor
