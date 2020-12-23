Bulldog vs Anson
Raheem Ashford led Coahoma in points with 16. D’Kota Harrison tallied 9, Isaiah Martin had 7, and Tony Hagins earned 5. Ryan Shifflett and Arian Emerson both earned 2 points each for the Bulldogs. 

Next: The Coahoma Bulldogs and Bulldogettes will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when they host McCamey. 

ANSON 59, COAHOMA 41

Anson: 15, 18, 7, 19 -- 59

Coahoma: 15, 7, 10, 9 -- 41

Anson —  Julian Garcia 2, Wyatt Fladager 4, Asher Jobe 5, Cotton Dollar 2, Dylyn Pyle 10, Gavin Williams 10, Lane Dollar 16, Mason Hagler 10. 

Coahoma — Isaiah Martin 7, Tony Hagins 5, Ryan Shifflett 2, Raheem Ashford 16, Arian Emerson 2, D’Kota Harrison 9. 

Free Throws — Anson 5-12, Coahoma 6-14; 3-Point Goals — Anson 8 (D. Lane 5, Dylyn 2, Jobe), Coahoma 1 (Martin); Fouls — Anson 13, Coahoma 15.

