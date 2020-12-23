Raheem Ashford led Coahoma in points with 16. D’Kota Harrison tallied 9, Isaiah Martin had 7, and Tony Hagins earned 5. Ryan Shifflett and Arian Emerson both earned 2 points each for the Bulldogs.
Next: The Coahoma Bulldogs and Bulldogettes will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when they host McCamey.
ANSON 59, COAHOMA 41
Anson: 15, 18, 7, 19 -- 59
Coahoma: 15, 7, 10, 9 -- 41
Anson — Julian Garcia 2, Wyatt Fladager 4, Asher Jobe 5, Cotton Dollar 2, Dylyn Pyle 10, Gavin Williams 10, Lane Dollar 16, Mason Hagler 10.
Coahoma — Isaiah Martin 7, Tony Hagins 5, Ryan Shifflett 2, Raheem Ashford 16, Arian Emerson 2, D’Kota Harrison 9.
Free Throws — Anson 5-12, Coahoma 6-14; 3-Point Goals — Anson 8 (D. Lane 5, Dylyn 2, Jobe), Coahoma 1 (Martin); Fouls — Anson 13, Coahoma 15.