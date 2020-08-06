Trayce Rodriquez has been dominating the Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA) Junior Tour all summer long. He has won a total of 16 events out of 17 played and was able to lock up the West Prep Summer Area Championship at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links earlier this week.
“It feels great,” Rodriquez said. “I shot the best score I have all summer to win the Area Championship.”
The young golf phenom started off the day with an eagle on the first hole and did not look back. He was able to drive the ball around 170 yards straight onto the green from the tee box. To finish off the hole two strokes under par, Rodriquez needed to make a seven foot putt following his tremendous drive to the green.
Rodriquez made it look easy and sank the putt before heading onto the second hole of the day.
He followed up his eagle on the first hole with a birdie on the second and before anyone knew it, Rodriquez was sitting pretty at three under par and ready to attack the rest of the course.
One of the favorite sayings that Trayce has on the course is, “I’m here. I’m coming for you. I’m the reaper.” This is something that Trayce and his father came up with to get the young Rodriquez in the zone and ready to dominate the competition. In Odessa, no one was going to be able to deny the Area Championship away from him and he maintained that laser-focused, reaper mentality his entire round on the course.
Rodriquez was able to hit par on the next three holes before he hit his last birdie of the day on Hole 6. A 200-yard Par 4 Hole, Rodriquez was able to power his way close to the green and sink the ball with one shot left to spare. He closed out the round with three more par’s and an outstanding score of four under par (-4) to win the tournament by one stroke.
“I feel really confident because I feel like I am playing the best golf I’ve played during the Summer Series,” Rodriquez said.
There is just one goal left to accomplish now: Winning the Summer Tour Championship.
The Championship will take place in a Dallas next Monday and Tuesday and will feature all of the top junior golfers from around the state. Rodriquez is hands down one of the favorites to win the whole thing and he is ready for the challenge.
“I would feel ecstatic to be able to hold that title and that’s exactly what I’m working for,” he said.
As long as Trayce has his good luck charm, his sister Kynlee, by his side and the support of his fans whom he appreciates so much, there is nothing that can hold back the superstar young golfer. With one tournament left to go, Rodriquez has all the confidence in the world and is ready to bring the title back to Big Spring.
