We're already in the second week of July and before you know it Texas high school football season will be here. 20 days to be exact! Area Crossroads football teams will soon take to the field and begin their first practice of the season starting on Aug. 1.
spotlight
Two-A-Days just 20 days away for Crossroads' high school football teams
Tags
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Two-A-Days just 20 days away for Crossroads' high school football teams
- Local Game Warden reports increase in fawn calls
- Coahoma's Wells and Orosco earn top All-State honors from Texas Sports Writers Association – Several Coahoma players nab All-State accolades as well
- Texas Parks & Wildlife State Park Highlight – South Llano River State Park
- TPWD showcases last years Big Time Texas Hunts winners – Entries for 23-24 season open till Oct. 9
- Iconic and impactful, “Hamilton” coming to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
- Stanton couple arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a minor
- Big Spring Senior Center meal service relocated to Scenic Mountain Medical Center
Online Poll
What's your ideal summer road trip?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Stanton couple arrested on multiple sexual assault charges of a minor
- Coahoma's Wells and Orosco earn top All-State honors from Texas Sports Writers Association – Several Coahoma players nab All-State accolades as well
- Dora Roberts Community Center lost in fire – A look back at how the Dora Roberts came to be
- Big Spring man involved in two-vehicle wreck dies Monday
- One killed in Ward County two-vehicle accident
- Iconic and impactful, “Hamilton” coming to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
- State lists reasons in court document for dismissal of Adkins in Dunn murder case – State can re-file charges at a later date
- Big Spring Senior Center meal service relocated to Scenic Mountain Medical Center
- Shawn Adkins released from jail, charges dropped in murder case of Hailey Dunn
- TPWD showcases last years Big Time Texas Hunts winners – Entries for 23-24 season open till Oct. 9
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.