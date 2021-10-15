We have another loaded Friday night of football action coming at you this Friday. The Steers enjoy a much-needed bye week to get some rest and try to have everyone healthy. Forsan tries to keep its unbeaten streak alive as they will travel to Anson. The Bulldogs look to rebound back and get their first district win, as they will go to Stanton to take on the Stanton Buffaloes.
The Forsan Buffaloes are perfect so far this season. They are 6-0 and have been playing great football. This week, they have another district game in front of them, as they will be on the road to take on the Anson Tigers. The Tigers come into this game with a 3-3 record on their season. Anson opened up the season with a 24 to 6 win over Winters. They followed that up with a loss to Coleman by a final score of 33-6. They then lost again to Dublin 21-14. The Tigers blew out the Hamlin Pied Pipers 54-7. They then got blown out by Albany 48-2. Last week they had their first district game against Stamford, a game of which they won 41-27. The Tigers have both a decent running game and a good, pass game. They are about a 50/50 split on both run and pass. On the season Anson has 733 total yards rushing and has passed for 588 yards on the year. The Buffaloes have been prevalent all season long as they are coming off of their first district win of the season as they beat the Colorado City Wolves 27-7. The win pushed them to a perfect 6-0 on the season. Forsan has been outstanding on both sides of the ball. They use the run game to put pressure on the opposing defense. So far in the season, the buffs have rushed the ball for 1702 yards. Chris Mendez leads the team with 545 yards on 91 carries and he has six touchdowns in the year. Second, on the team is their dual-threat quarterback, Major Stockton. He has carried the ball 64 times for 479 yards and has 12 touchdowns in the season. Nate Hernandez has had 77 carries for 383 and five touchdowns. While they rely on the rushing game to move the ball and control the clock, the Buffs can also do damage through the air. Major Stockton has 492 yards through the air and four touchdowns. Joshua Cervantes leads the team in receiving yards with nine receptions for 195 yards and two Tds. Cayden Morgan is second on the team with ten receptions for 133 yards. Brandon Valdez rounds out the top three with six catches for 127 yards and one touchdown. Not only has this team been powerful when they have the ball, this defense has been lights out all season long. They have merely given up 61 points all season long, and this is week seven. The defence is led by Cayden Morgan, who has an amazing 73 total tackles in the year. Nate Hernandez is second on the squad with 39. Kevin Kligora has also had a great season for the buffs as he has been a key player on both sides of the ball. This Buffaloes team is loaded and is a special group of players.
This is the first time since 1998 that the Forsan buffaloes have been 6-0. The Students from Forsan came out with a pretty cool list of things that happened the last time the buffs were 6-0: 1: No one from the 2021 Buffs teams was even born. 2:The quarterback of the team was Cade Park, brother of coach Dave Park. 3: Google was founded. 3:No iPhones. 4: Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, and Deion Sanders all played for the Cowboys. 5:Coach Steve Park was coaching and teaching at Forsan and he is still there. On a personal note, that is also the year I graduated, so that was a long time ago. What this team is doing is something special. The way coach Phillips has these boys playing is remarkable. Let us hope they keep this streak rolling as they will travel to Anson this Friday Night. They have set kickoff for 7:30 P.M.
The Coahoma Bulldogs are 2-4 on the season and are coming off a loss to the Idalou Wildcats. It has been a bit of an up and down season for the young Bulldogs. They have played some good football. I think they have had just a few bad breaks here and there.
This week they will take on the Stanton Buffaloes. The Buffaloes are entering this matchup also with a record of 2-4. Stanton is 0-1 in district play, so somebody will get their first district win this Friday night. Stanton opened up the season with a win over Water Valley 21-7. They then lost three straight, starting with Merkel with a score of 19-0. Then they lost to Forsan 45-7, and they lost their third straight against Sanderson 31-7. They then got on the right track with a big win over San Angelo Texas Leadership 46-13. Then finally last week they lost to Roosevelt 54-2. With both teams having their struggles this season, this should be a good game for one of these teams to get a win under their belt.
This will be a good game for the Coahoma Bulldogs. I think they will come out and show that Bulldogs spirit we all know and love. This team can play with anyone in the state as they showed by their first-half performance last week against the top-ranked Idalou Wildcats. Coahoma loves to pound the ball and control the clock. They rely massively on running this season. They rushed for 1525 yards and 14 touchdowns. Bulldogs are led by Brysen Kerby, who has 138 carries for 848 yards and five touchdowns. Second, on the team is Isaiah Eleda has 30 carries for 320 yards and five touchdowns. Billy Bailey leads the team in passing yards as he is the starting quarterback. Bailey is 37 of 68 for 616 yards and six touchdowns.
The Coahoma Bulldog team has played well and I think they get the victory this Friday night. They will hold the game in Stanton and kickoff will be at 7:30 P.M.
Both of our local teams that are in action this week will be on the road, so please have safe travels while you are on the road to support your local team. I will have all the scores from this Friday’s action in the Saturday’s paper and will also update the website.