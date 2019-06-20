The 86th annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo kicks off tonight, with gates opening at 7 p.m. the the rodeo starting at 8 p.m.
Rodeo announcer Mike Mathis will be coming back to welcome the crowd and provide his perspective from the center of the arena on horseback.
Tickets are available at the gate, $12 for adults and $8 for children.
The rodeo will continue tomorrow and Saturday.
Those who are attending the rodeo this year, will notice several renovations, including the new asphalt that will greet attendees as they walk into the rodeo bowl.
Let's Rodeo Big Spring!