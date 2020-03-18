For the safety of the public and our employees, the Water Office (501 Runnels) will be temporarily closed due to a roof leak in the building. Utility payments can be made online or via the automated phone system by calling 833-227-1752. Other issues or payment with an actual person can be handled over the phone by calling 432-264-2520. *Please note this is not the normal water office phone number.* If you are handicapped and cannot leave your car, or can only pay with cash, please call 264-2520.
To pay online, please visit www.mybigspring.com and type "Pay My Bill" in the search bar at the top right of the page.