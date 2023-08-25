BIG SPRING, TX — The West Texas VA Health Care System recently welcomed their new Director Keith Bass, a US Navy veteran with over 20 years of healthcare administration experience. He’s been at the WTVAHCS since June and says that they are working on community outreach.
“We’re doing a lot of community outreach here in Big Spring, working on the county board to make sure that we get our message out, and we’re providing all the services that we can for our veterans right here in Big Spring and the West Texas area,” said Bass. “So, a lot of great things going on right now, a lot of things happening in the VA and I think a lot of veterans are getting the help that they need.”
Bass told KBEST news that he was amazed by the amount of support for veterans in West Texas.
He advised that they are partnering with local leaders and local resources and congressional leaders.
The main points of focus for Bass includes Access to care, the PACT Act, expanding veteran suicide prevention programs, and veteran homelessness. He also advised they have gone on a hiring blitz for nurses, physicians, clinical psychologists, and many other positions.
For more information on positions available, visit va.gov/jobs